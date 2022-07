U.N. chief strongly condemns Myanmar executions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned on Monday the execution of four democracy activists by Myanmar's ruling military, a U.N. spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi," deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the U.N. chief opposes the death penalty "in all circumstances."

