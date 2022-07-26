Rajnath hails armed forces personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country's territory during the Kargil conflict of 1999. Singh said the act of valor and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of our armed forces.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country's territory during the Kargil conflict of 1999.
Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history.
''On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history,'' he tweeted.
Pakistan tried to redraw the boundary with India in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure but the Indian security forces foiled the evil design.
