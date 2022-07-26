Left Menu

28 migrant workers killed in J&K since 2017; seven from Bihar: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:48 IST
28 migrant workers killed in J&K since 2017; seven from Bihar: Govt
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-eight migrant workers, including seven from Bihar, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Nityanand Rai also said there has been a substantial decline in the number of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

However, the minister said, there have been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to minority communities and migrant workers by terrorists sponsored from across the border.

''As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 28 migrant workers have been killed since 2017, out of which two belonging to Maharashtra, one from Jharkhand and seven from Bihar,'' he said.

Rai said the government has taken several steps for the safety of minorities, including putting in place robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

