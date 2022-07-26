Left Menu

NDA's VP candidate Dhankhar withdraws from SC's chamber allotment race

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:37 IST
NDA's VP candidate Dhankhar withdraws from SC's chamber allotment race
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NDA candidate for vice presidency Jagdeep Dhankhar has withdrawn himself from the process of seeking a chamber in the Supreme Court premises here as a lawyer, the SCBA said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the registrar concerned of the apex court, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh has said Dhankhar's name be excluded from the process.

"Keeping the interest of the Bar at heart, Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has conveyed his wish to voluntarily withdraw from the process of chamber allotment so that other lawyers in need of a chamber may be allotted the same," the SCBA president said in the letter.

Singh said the list of the lawyers to be considered for allotment of chambers should be reworked.

Dhankhar, a former Governor of West Bengal, is the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for vice president and is certain to win the election given the overwhelming support the ruling alliance has in the electoral college.

The allotment of chambers at the Supreme Court has become a vexatious issue with several lawyers voicing grievances over the proposed twin-sharing arrangement.

When the matter came up before the Supreme Court on Monday, Justice D Y Chandrachud reminisced how he occupied a small 120 sq ft chamber in Mumbai when he was an Additional Solicitor General.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022