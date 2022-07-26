Left Menu

Delhi man gets injured after being hit by truck

A 22-year-old man was injured after being hit a truck in northwest Delhis Aman Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. In his complaint, the man has alleged that a truck, loaded with building materials, hit his motorcycle following which he fell on the road and sustained injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Pranav Tayal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:38 IST
Delhi man gets injured after being hit by truck
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was injured after being hit a truck in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Inder Enclave-resident Papay, was shifted to the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, they said. In his complaint, the man has alleged that a truck, loaded with building materials, hit his motorcycle following which he fell on the road and sustained injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. On the statement of the injured, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Aman Vihar police station, the DCP said. The footage from CCTV cameras near the spot is being scanned and search is on for the offending vehicle, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022