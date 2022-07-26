3 coaching centres get CCPA notice for false claims of students topping in competitive exams

Consumer protection regulator CCPA on Tuesday said it has issued notices to three coaching centres for false claims of their students topping in competitive exams.

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said the notices were issued to ''three coaching centres'' after the authority received several complaints.

The coaching centres include players with pan-India presence as well as regional presence, Khare told reporters while briefing media on the completion of two years of the CCPA formation.

The coaching centres are publishing advertisements in newspapers falsely claiming their students top in competitive exams.

Some students have never studied in such coaching institutions, yet such false claims are being made through advertisements to attract more students, she added.

The CCPA chief also mentioned that the notices have also been issued to 4-5 electric vehicle manufacturers on suo motto taking cognizance of consumer complaints on the recent series of explosions of electric batteries in EVs.

The CCPA was set up on July 24, 2020, under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 in order to protect the rights of consumers as a class. It regulates matters relating to the violation of the rights of consumers, unfair trade practices, and false or misleading advertisements.

Since its formation, the CCPA has issued 129 notices, out of which 71 were for misleading ads and 49 relating to unfair trade practices and nine for violation of consumer rights.

The regulator has also imposed penalties in five cases related to Naaptol, Sensodyne, Sure Vision India, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal. About 15 companies have withdrawn their misleading ads, Khare said.

Besides, it has issued advisories to e-commerce platforms against the illegal sale and facilitation of wireless jammers, and even on sale of ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs without a valid prescription from a registered doctor.

The CCPA has also come out with guidelines for the prevention of misleading advertisements and endorsements as well as on service charges by hotels and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)