Russian firm Wagner made tactical advances in Donbas - UK intelligence

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 12:06 IST
Russian firm Wagner made tactical advances in Donbas - UK intelligence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russian private military firm Wagner has likely made tactical advances in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

The advances were made around the Vuhlehirska Power Plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske, the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter, adding that some Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

