Gunmaker executives to testify to U.S. House hearing on mass shootings
Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, is listed as invited. The committee sought responses from each of the executives following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
- Country:
- United States
Executives from major gun manufacturers are set to testify on Wednesday before a U.S. House of Representatives panel investigating recent mass shootings in Texas and New York.
The hearing, held by the House Oversight Committee, will "examine the responsibility that the firearm industry bears in contributing to the gun violence epidemic in the United States and the steps Congress can take to hold manufacturers accountable," Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement. Confirmed witnesses include Christopher Killoy, president, and chief executive of Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc, and Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense LLC. Mark P. Smith, president, and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, is listed as invited.
The committee sought responses from each of the executives following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The shootings, which took place just 10 days apart in May, killed 31 people and rattled a country notorious for its high rate of gun violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress leaders meet to discuss 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Pramod Sawant
Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh
Congress leader questions PM Modi's unveiling of national emblem on new Parliament building