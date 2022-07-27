Left Menu

Gunmaker executives to testify to U.S. House hearing on mass shootings

Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, is listed as invited. The committee sought responses from each of the executives following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:30 IST
Gunmaker executives to testify to U.S. House hearing on mass shootings
Carolyn Maloney Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Executives from major gun manufacturers are set to testify on Wednesday before a U.S. House of Representatives panel investigating recent mass shootings in Texas and New York.

The hearing, held by the House Oversight Committee, will "examine the responsibility that the firearm industry bears in contributing to the gun violence epidemic in the United States and the steps Congress can take to hold manufacturers accountable," Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement. Confirmed witnesses include Christopher Killoy, president, and chief executive of Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc, and Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense LLC. Mark P. Smith, president, and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, is listed as invited.

The committee sought responses from each of the executives following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The shootings, which took place just 10 days apart in May, killed 31 people and rattled a country notorious for its high rate of gun violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022