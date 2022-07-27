Maharashtra CM Shinde calls on Ratan Tata

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday called on noted industrialist Ratan Tata here.

Shinde met Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, nearly a month after taking oath as chief minister.

A statement issued by Shinde's office said the well-known industrialist greeted the new CM on his elevation to the top constitutional post in the state and wished him success during his tenure.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was also present on the occasion.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. The Tata group, a salt-to-software conglomerate, is headquartered in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)