Maharashtra CM Shinde calls on Ratan Tata
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday called on noted industrialist Ratan Tata here.
Shinde met Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, nearly a month after taking oath as chief minister.
A statement issued by Shinde's office said the well-known industrialist greeted the new CM on his elevation to the top constitutional post in the state and wished him success during his tenure.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was also present on the occasion.
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. The Tata group, a salt-to-software conglomerate, is headquartered in Mumbai.
