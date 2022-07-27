Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advances at Prague Open
Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by beating Czech teenager Dominika Salkova 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday.The Wimbledon quarterfinalist dominated her 18-year-old opponent, who won her first WTA main draw match in the first round of the hard-court tournament.Bouzkova will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva.
Bouzkova will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva. The 19-year-old Russian beat Chloe Paquet of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to record her second victory in the main draw of a tournament.
Qiang Wang also advanced, beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the Chinese player will face Magda Linette, who defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3.
