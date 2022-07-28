Russia has received no U.S. approach for a call from Blinken -Tass

Russia has not been approached formally by Washington about a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Tass news agency said on Wednesday.

"We are guided by normal diplomatic practice, not doing things by megaphone," it quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Blinken earlier told reporters that he would speak to Lavrov in the coming days.

