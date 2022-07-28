Left Menu

Delhi HC to hear ED's plea to get Satyendar Jain medically examined at AIIMS, RML or Safdarjung

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:01 IST
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking to get arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain medically examined at hospitals like AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung instead of the state government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where he is presently admitted.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna.

While seeking to shift Jain from the LNJP Hospital to either the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital, the ED has submitted that there is a need for an independent evaluation of his health as before his arrest he was holding the portfolio of Delhi's health minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter in judicial custody.

The ED had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by him as part of a money laundering probe against him.

