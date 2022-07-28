IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer
An Indian Air Forces fighter aircraft Thursday crashed in Rajasthans Barmer district, the collector said. It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo, Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI.He said he was on the way to the site of the incident. Further details are awaited.
PTI | Barmer | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:20 IST
