Brazil's Lula maintains big lead over Bolsonaro ahead of October election - poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point ahead of the country's October election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 29%, compared with 47% and 28%, respectively, in June.

