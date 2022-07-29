Brazil's Lula maintains big lead over Bolsonaro ahead of October election - poll
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 03:34 IST
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped one percentage point ahead of the country's October election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.
Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 29%, compared with 47% and 28%, respectively, in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazilian
- Bolsonaro
Advertisement