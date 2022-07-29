Left Menu

Key texts between Trump DHS officials before Jan. 6 missing -Wash Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 08:01 IST
Key texts between Trump DHS officials before Jan. 6 missing -Wash Post
  • Country:
  • United States

Text messages between two top security officials from the Donald Trump administration for a key period before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are missing, the Washington Post said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Messages between acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli, the department's top officals at the time, were lost "in a 'reset' of their government phones when they left their jobs in January 2021," the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022