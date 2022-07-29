Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone of IFSCA HQ in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Headquarters Building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, in Gandhinagar. PM Modi also launched the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect.

The event is being hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021. Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum, the Prime Minister's Office informed in a press release.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar Gujarat, has been established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It works as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)