Ukraine demands U.N., Red Cross react immediately react to killing of POWs

Ukraine's security agencies on Friday demanded the United Nations and Red Cross immediately react to killing of prisoners of war in a Russian-held jail, noting the two bodies had given guarantees the detainees would be well treated.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting called by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the agencies said the U.N. and Red Cross should send investigative teams to probe the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)