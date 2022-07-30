Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: SPORTS SPF47 SPO-CWG-LIFT-2ND LD IND Lifter Sargar opens India's account with silver; bronze for Gururaja Birmingham: Partially fulfilling the promise he made to himself four years back, young Sanket Sargar won a silver medal while Gururaja Poojary made a successful switch to Olympic weight category, as weightlifters put India on medal tally at the Commonwealth Games here Saturday. By Tapan Mohanta SPF48 SPO-CWG-IND-LD TT CWG: Indian paddlers shine bright; men, women record second straight wins in team events Birmingham: The Indian men and women table tennis players continued their impressive show at the Commonwealth Games, recording their second straight wins in the team events here on Saturday.

SPD8 SPO-CHESS-OLYMPIAD Chess Olympiad: Red-hot India 'B' team thrashes Estonia 4-0 Mamallapuram: The India 'B' team blanked Estonia 4-0 in the second round of the Open section in the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Saturday.

NATION DEL65 DL-2NDLD EXCISE-POLICY Delhi govt withdraws new excise policy; 468 pvt liquor shops to be shut from Aug 1 New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday announced the withdrawal of the new excise policy for the time being and directed the sale of liquor only through government-run vends, close on the heels of Lt Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violations in its implementation.

DEL59 INTERFAITH-2NDLD DOVAL NSA Doval exhorts religious leaders to counter radical forces; Demand to ban PFI raised New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday urged leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications. DEL49 LDALL LEGAL Speed up release of undertrials: PM Modi, ''Ease of justice equally important as ease of doing business, living'' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that ease of justice was equally important as ease of doing business and ease of living, as he urged the judiciary to speed up release of undertrials awaiting legal aid and languishing in jails. DEL61 CBI-DHFL DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale New Delhi: The CBI has seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the Rs 34,615-crore bank fraud case involving DHFL, officials said Saturday. BOM17 GJ-COURT-LD-SETALVAD-BAIL Gujarat court refuses bail to Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar; speaks of their `ulterior motives' Ahmedabad: A sessions court here on Saturday rejected the bail applications of activist Teesta Setalvad and former Director General of Police R B Sreekumar, arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to `frame innocent people' in 2002 riots cases. DEL54 DRUGS-3RDLD SHAH Shah says zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results, stresses on Centre-state coordination Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Centre's zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics is showing results and emphasised that states work in tandem with the Centre in the fight against the scourge of drugs. CAL21 OD-ASSEMBLY-MLAS SALARY Hit by 'inflation', Odisha MLAs demand salary hike Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly members cutting across party lines on Saturday demanded a hike in their salaries in view of the price rise of all essential commodities.

CAL16 WB-BJP-SUKANTA-ARREST Bengal BJP president Sukanta arrested on way to address protest rally Kolkata: BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday when he was leading party workers in a protest rally to south Kolkata's Hazra area, near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. DEL58 ALVA-VP-TMC TMC has time to reconsider its decision not to participate in VP poll: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva New Delhi: Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) still has time to reconsider its decision of not participating in the August 6 election and urged it to allow its MPs to vote according to their conscience. MDS12 KA-ABVP-HM-LD PROTEST ABVP activists protest inside Karnataka Min's bungalow over BJP leader murder, baton-charged Bengaluru: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Saturday seeking ''justice'' for a BJP youth wing leader, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district.

BUSINESS DEL64 BIZ-LD 5G-SPECTRUM-AUCTION 5G spectrum sale nears Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark on Day 5; bidding to resume on Sunday New Delhi: The auction of the 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet garnered bids worth about Rs 1,49,966 crore on the fifth day of sale on Saturday and the bidding is expected to continue on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN19 CHINA-XI-LD MILITARY Chinese military should be headed by 'reliable people' loyal to Communist Party: Xi Beijing: China is facing mounting instability and uncertainty in the national security situation, President Xi Jinping has warned, asserting that the Chinese military should be led by ''reliable people'' loyal to the ruling Communist Party to ensure its ''absolute leadership'' over the world's largest armed forces. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT RDT

