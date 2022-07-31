Court orders FIR against six police personnel on complaint of dairy firm owner

A court here has ordered registration of an FIR against six police personnel following a complaint by a dairy firm owner that they allegedly booked him in a false case and beat him up.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandip Chowdhary passed the order against former SHO of Sihani Gate police station Mithlesh Upadhyay, two sub-inspectors Gaurav Kumar and Vijay Kumar, and three other policemen posted at Dayanand Nagar police outpost.

The complainant Vinod Kumar alleged that his acquaintance Mukesh Verma had borrowed Rs 11.72 lakh from him on two occasions but refused to repay the money and allegedly lodged a false complaint against him in connivance with a policeman.

The complainant said that he was lodged in a police lockup, where he was allegedly beaten up and sustained an injury on his eye. He also alleged that the police seized his licensee pistol and an SUV.

After his release, Vinod Kumar said he petitioned the court to get his vehicle released but the police allegedly submitted a false report to the court stating they were not in possession of his vehicle.

According to Vinod Kumar, he filed a second petition in which he furnished a photo of the SUV allegedly parked at the police station premises.

Circle Officer (city)-2 Alok Dubey said the department has only received a Whatsapp message about the recent court order and action will be taken against the accused once it receives the order officially.

