VP Naidu lauds Tamil Nadu police, calls it 'best police' in country

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday lauded the state police and termed it the "best police" in the country, while addressing an event in Chennai to mark 160 years of the state police department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:42 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday lauded the state police and termed it the "best police" in the country while addressing an event in Chennai to mark 160 years of the state police department. Earlier today, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the Tamil Nadu police with President's Colour.

During his speech, Naidu said, "Tamil Nadu Police is the best police in the country. I don't have hesitation to say this." "This award is deserved for doing service by taking life risks without seeing day and night," Naidu said.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the most prosperous industrial States. Our ultimate aim is to make people happy. We are a great country where traditions are the entire universe is one family," he added. "Our ultimate aim is to make people happy. We are a great country where traditions are the entire universe is one family," Naidu said.

While Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "To mark the 160 years of the state Police Department, Tamil Nadu Government Medal will be awarded to the Director General of Police (DGP) and all police personnel." "This is a historical day for Tamil Nadu Police. I welcome the Vice President of India. This historic proud moment for the Tamil Nadu Police department," Stalin said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday presented the Tamil Nadu police with President's Colour. Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present.

