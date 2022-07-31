World's biggest Swiss flag unfurled on Alpine cliff

Teams of workers unfurled the world's biggest Swiss flag on an Alpine cliff on Sunday to mark the country's national day on Aug. 1.

The 6,400-square-metre (68,890-square-foot) banner featuring the white cross on a red field weighs around 700 kg (1,540 lb) and took 600 hours of work to make, the Heimgartner flag company said.

