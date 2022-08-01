China warns its military will 'not sit idly by' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi's status as the "No. 3 official of the U.S. government", a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would "lead to egregious political impact". Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.
- Country:
- China
China said on Monday that it's military "not sit idly by" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi's status as the "No. 3 official of the U.S. government", a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would "lead to egregious political impact".
Pelosi was set to kick off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- U.S. House
- Nancy Pelosi
- Chinese
- Beijing
- China
- Asian
- Pelosi
ALSO READ
Xi stresses developing Islam in Chinese context
Chinese city health system nears collapse under Covid debt burden
Chinese investment mushrooms in Pakistan, Beijing to set up transport plant in Sindh
Chinese FM Wang Yi asks US to stop 'meddling' in Middle East
US military assistance irks Beijing amid its quest to dominate Taiwan