Court inspects motorcycle used in Malegaon blast

A special court here on Tuesday examined a motorcycle that was allegedly owned by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and used in the September 2008 Malegaon blast.

The motorcycle and five bicycles which were damaged in the blast were brought to the court compound.

Special Judge for National Investigation Agency cases A K Lahoti and defence lawyers stepped out to inspect them.

The vehicles had been brought to the court for the testimony of a forensic expert.

The prosecution's case is that the explosives which went off in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008, killing six persons and injuring several others, were strapped to the motorcycle, allegedly owned by Thakur.

This was the second time the motorcycle was brought to the court. Earlier it had been brought to the court in June 2019.

Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and others are facing trial in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)