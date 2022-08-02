Left Menu

New Delhi Police chief visits Red Fort to inspect security arrangements ahead of Independence Day

Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited Red Fort to inspect the security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:58 IST
New Delhi Police chief visits Red Fort to inspect security arrangements ahead of Independence Day
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday. Arora was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner after Rakesh Asthana retired on Sunday. Arora was earlier serving as the DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Earlier in the day, Arora chaired a meeting with senior police officers and took stock of the security situation in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Arora was welcomed by senior police officers earlier in the day with a guard of honour at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the New Delhi area.

Hours after assuming the office as the Delhi Commissioner of Police, he tweeted, "Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of @DelhiPolice is marked with highest citizen services & sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital's safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing," he said from the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police chief, the @CPDelhi." In a video message to the Delhi Police, Arora said that it was a moment of pride for him to work with the Delhi Police which has witnessed various incidents and events in the past 75 years.

Arora has served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan, and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for his bravery. He was appointed the director general of paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year. He also had stints with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022