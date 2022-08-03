China commerce ministry halts sand export to Taiwan from Aug 3
China's Commerce Ministry has suspended the nation's export of sand to Taiwan, it said in a notice on Wednesday.
The export halt came after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday amid China's condemnation of the highest-level U.S. visit to the island in 25 years.
