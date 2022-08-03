Indian government withdraws data protection bill

India's information technology minister on Wednesday withdrew a data protection bill that has been under consideration for several years, a government official said, referring to legislation that has alarmed big tech companies.

A notice calling for the withdrawal earlier said that reasons for the withdrawal had been circulated to parliament members, without elaborating.

Also Read: One dead, 18 labourers missing near India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)