Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:12 IST
Switzerland's Federal Council imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products.

The Council said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural products and oil supplies to third countries, which the EU has as well, in order to avoid any disruptions in payment channels.

