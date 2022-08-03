Cong calls meeting of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha MPs to discuss future strategy of party

Congress called a meeting of all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office on Thursday at 9:45 am to discuss the future strategy of the party. The decision to hold a meeting was taken soon after the ED temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Moreover, additional police personnel were deployed outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, and the residence of interim party President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath in view of an input received from Special Branch about protesters possibly gathering there in large numbers after the ED action of sealing the YI office. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the additional force deployment, saying, "Delhi Police blocking the road leading to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious."

Congress MPs will also be giving adjournment motion notice in Parliament regarding today's incident. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that they have received a letter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stating that the party cannot protest on August 5 and AICC was turned into a Police cantonment.

Earlier on July 30, the party had announced that they will observe a massive nationwide protest on August 5 on price rise and unemployment. In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues; CWC members and senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" that day. "Today we received a letter from DCP that we can't protest on Aug 5 & AICC was turned into a Police cantonment. The government may suppress us as much as they want but we'll protest against inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items & go ahead with our schedule even if jailed," said Maken.

Meanwhile, all opposition parties, including TMC, INC, DMK, AAP, TRS, SP, CPI(M), RJD and Shiv Sena, issued a joint statement, placing on record their "deep apprehension on the long-term implications of recent Supreme Court judgment upholding, in entirety, the amendments to the PMLA 2002. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that today 17 Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and one Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal signed this joint statement, which was about the implication of the Supreme Court judgment (on amendments to PMLA 2002), especially when the Government's sole principle is "political vendetta".

"Further steps will also be taken. We have sought a review, and our leaders and Opposition leaders will also meet the President. Steps will also be taken to take it up with Supreme Court," he added. (ANI)

