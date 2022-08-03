Left Menu

U.S. must act responsibly to save 2015 nuclear pact - Iran's chief negotiator

Updated: 03-08-2022 22:17 IST
The ball is in Washington's court to save Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted ahead of his trip to Vienna, where Iran and the United States will resume indirect talks to try to secure the pact.

"Heading to Vienna to advance the negotiations. The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy," Bagheri Kani tweeted.

"The US must seize the opportunity offered by the JCPOA partners’ generosity; ball is in their court to show maturity & act responsibly." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

