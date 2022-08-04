Taiwan's ruling party slams Chinese military drills
Updated: 04-08-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:09 IST
Taiwan's ruling party said on Thursday that Chinese military drills have triggered regional tensions and are illegitimate.
China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is irresponsible unilateral behaviour, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said.
China announced targeted military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan lasting several days following the arrival of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Tuesday.
