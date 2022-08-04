Left Menu

Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

The exercises are to end at 12:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report.

