Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:45 IST
China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.
The exercises are to end at 12:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report.
