Taiwan defense ministry: Military will react appropriately to 'enemy situation'

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation".

China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's military is closely monitoring the "enemy situation" in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan's outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training, as usual, the Taiwan defense ministry statement added.

