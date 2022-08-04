Left Menu

Taiwan defense ministry: Military will react appropriately to 'enemy situation'

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:46 IST
Taiwan defense ministry: Military will react appropriately to 'enemy situation'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation".

China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's military is closely monitoring the "enemy situation" in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan's outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training, as usual, the Taiwan defense ministry statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022