UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said the country's next government must deal with inflation rather than risk exacerbating it.
"The Bank has acted today and it is imperative that any future government grips inflation, not exacerbates it," Sunak said in a statement responding to the Bank of England's move to hike rates by half a percentage point to 1.75%.
