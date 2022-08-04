U.N. experts say Rwanda has intervened militarily in eastern Congo

A United Nations Group of Experts said it had "solid evidence" that Rwandan troops conducted military operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Nov. 2021 and July 2022 and that Rwanda has supported the M23 rebel group's advance there.

The findings were contained in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Thursday. Rwanda has denied accusations by Congo's government that it supports the M23 and that it has sent troops into the country.

