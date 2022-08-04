Pentagon says Air Force general to become next press secretary
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday said Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder will become the next Pentagon press secretary in the next few weeks. Ryder replaces John Kirby, who earlier this summer became the White House's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.
Ryder currently serves as the Air Force's director of public affairs.
