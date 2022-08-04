Left Menu

Pentagon says Air Force general to become next press secretary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:35 IST
Pentagon says Air Force general to become next press secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday said Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder will become the next Pentagon press secretary in the next few weeks. Ryder replaces John Kirby, who earlier this summer became the White House's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

Ryder currently serves as the Air Force's director of public affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022