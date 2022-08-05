Beijing halts high-level military dialogue with U.S., suspends other cooperation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 15:31 IST
Beijing announced on Friday that it was halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders, in retaliation for the visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
China's foreign ministry also said in a statement that it was halting climate talks with the United States, as well as cooperation on cross-border crime prevention and on repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures.
