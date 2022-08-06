Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises
Chinese aircraft and ships carried out attack simulation exercises towards Taiwan's main island on Saturday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line. Taiwan's army broadcast a warning and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships and shore-based missiles to deal with the situation, it added.
