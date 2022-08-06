Left Menu

Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-08-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 08:51 IST
Chinese aircraft and ships carried out attack simulation exercises towards Taiwan's main island on Saturday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line. Taiwan's army broadcast a warning and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships and shore-based missiles to deal with the situation, it added.

