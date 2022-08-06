Left Menu

Turkey frees man wanted by Haiti after Moise's assassination -lawyer

His lawyers said the red notice was later suspended at their request pending a final review and a Turkish court rejected Haiti's extradition request for Handal on July 4, ruling he should be released. Lawyer Mahmut Barlas told Reuters that Handal was released on Aug. 3 and arrived in the United States the following day.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 14:04 IST
Turkey frees man wanted by Haiti after Moise's assassination -lawyer
Jovenel Moise Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Haiti

A man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise has been freed from a Turkish repatriation centre and returned to the United States, one of his lawyers said on Saturday. Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence. His wife was wounded in the attack.

Businessman Samir Handal, a Miami-based Haitian and U.S. real estate developer, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited through Turkey on his way from the United States to Jordan last November. His lawyers said the red notice was later suspended at their request pending a final review and a Turkish court rejected Haiti's extradition request for Handal on July 4, ruling he should be released.

Lawyer Mahmut Barlas told Reuters that Handal was released on Aug. 3 and arrived in the United States the following day. Handal has said he only rented a house to Emmanuel Sanon, a suspected mastermind of the assassination, and did not know of any plans to kill Moise.

Handal's lawyers had said he should not be extradited because he would be subject to hard labour in Haiti. They also emphasised the political uncertainty in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022