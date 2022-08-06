Maha: Man sentenced to life in jail for raping daughter

A court in Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his teenaged daughter.

The man was also fined Rs 10,000 by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) VV Virkar.

The girl was raped several times between 2017 and 2018 and eight witnesses were examined during the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

The man was sentenced on the basis of evidence gathered during the probe as both the victim and complainant (the victim's mother) turned hostile, the SPP said.

