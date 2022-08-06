Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to life in jail for raping daughter

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:14 IST
Maha: Man sentenced to life in jail for raping daughter
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his teenaged daughter.

The man was also fined Rs 10,000 by Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) VV Virkar.

The girl was raped several times between 2017 and 2018 and eight witnesses were examined during the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

The man was sentenced on the basis of evidence gathered during the probe as both the victim and complainant (the victim's mother) turned hostile, the SPP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022