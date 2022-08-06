Left Menu

WI wins toss, invites India to bat in 4th T20I

06-08-2022
WI wins toss, invites India to bat in 4th T20I
West Indies won the toss and elected to against India in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.

India made three changes bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

