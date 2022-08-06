Left Menu

CISC, vice-chiefs of army, navy, air force visit southern naval command, IAC Vikrant

It said a brief overview of various training facilities and infrastructure at the SNC was also provided along with a live demonstration of the water survival training facility at INS Garuda.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-08-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 23:06 IST
CISC, vice-chiefs of army, navy, air force visit southern naval command, IAC Vikrant
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (CISC) Balabhadra Radha Krishna, along with the vice-chiefs of all three services, visited the southern naval command (SNC) and the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, the navy said on Saturday.

The navy said CISC was accompanied by General B S Raju, the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, Vice- Admiral S N Ghormade, the Vice-Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, the Vice-Chief of the Air Staff, on August 5 ''During their visit onboard IAC, they were briefed on the progress of activities related to commissioning of the ship. A walk around the compartments, along with readiness of activities, was presented,'' Navy said in a release. It said a brief overview of various training facilities and infrastructure at the SNC was also provided along with a live demonstration of the water survival training facility at INS Garuda. SNC chief M A Hampiholi interacted with the CISC and the service vice-chiefs during the visit.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal, also a well-known actor, visited the IAC today along with Major Ravi, a director in Malayalam film industry.

''The actor was invited as he is a Lt Colonel and he interacted with the staff of IAC and the Cochin Shipyard,'' a defence source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022