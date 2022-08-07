Taiwan Premier: China 'arrogantly' used military actions to disrupt peace
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 07-08-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 09:03 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday that China had "arrogantly" used military actions to disrupt regional peace and stability, in response to the Chinese military's live-fire exercises around the self-ruled island.
Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Su also called on Beijing to not flex its military muscles, and condemned "foreign enemies" he said were attempting to sap the morale of the Taiwanese people through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China renews yellow alert for high temperatures
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more
Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs
Pak, China welcome 'interested' third countries joining CPEC for mutually beneficial cooperation
China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves