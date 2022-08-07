Left Menu

Taiwan Premier: China 'arrogantly' used military actions to disrupt peace

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday that China had "arrogantly" used military actions to disrupt regional peace and stability, in response to the Chinese military's live-fire exercises around the self-ruled island.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Su also called on Beijing to not flex its military muscles, and condemned "foreign enemies" he said were attempting to sap the morale of the Taiwanese people through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

