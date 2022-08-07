Left Menu

UP: One miscreant injured during encounter in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A miscreant was injured in an encounter with police in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Police said.

A miscreant was injured in an encounter with police in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Police said. Police said that during the checking drive under Police station sector 39 near the forest in the Sadarpur outpost area, an encounter occurred in which one miscreant was injured.

The injured miscreant was identified as Baddu, a resident of Delhi, involved in several robberies and snatching cases. Several cases have been registered against him in different police stations of NCR. He used to snatch ornaments and others items when people used to be on their morning walk, Police added.

There are two other accomplices in his gang out of which one is in jail and another is absconding. Police said, "A stolen motorcycle, a 315 bore pistol, 01 blank cartridge and 5 live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the miscreant."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

