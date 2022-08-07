Qatar foreign reserves up 2.79% in July to 211.3 bln riyals
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:53 IST
Qatar's Central Bank foreign reserves and hard currency liquidity rose 2.79% year-on-year in July to 211.325 billion riyals ($57.74 billion), the Gulf state's official news agency QNA reported on Sunday.
($1 = 3.6600 Qatar riyals)
