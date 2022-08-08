Chinese military: Drills continue around Taiwan on Monday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 10:08 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military said on Monday it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday.
The Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.
The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Taiwan
- Nancy Pelosi
- China
- People's Liberation Army
- House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
China launches second space station module, Wentian
China successfully launches first lab module for its space station
China successfully launches first lab module for its space station
China crushes people's freedom in Hong Kong using National Security Law