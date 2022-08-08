Left Menu

Chinese military: Drills continue around Taiwan on Monday

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 10:08 IST
China's military said on Monday it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday.

The Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.

The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

