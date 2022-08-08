Left Menu

Ahmaud Arbery killers could face life in prison for federal hate-crimes charges

Ahmaud Arbery's family will ask a judge to hand down life terms for the three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering the young Black man as he jogged in a suburban Georgia community. Back-to-back sentencing hearings are scheduled on Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, for Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:32 IST
Ahmaud Arbery killers could face life in prison for federal hate-crimes charges
Ahmaud Arbery Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahmaud Arbery's family will ask a judge to hand down life terms for the three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering the young Black man as he jogged in a suburban Georgia community.

Back-to-back sentencing hearings are scheduled on Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, for Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. All three were found guilty in February of the hate crime of violating Arbery's civil rights by attacking him because of his race and of attempted kidnapping, capping a high-profile trial that probed issues of vigilantism and racist violence in America.

The McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge with which Bryan was not charged. The hate crime, the most serious, carries a maximum life penalty. The three men were convicted last year of murder and other crimes in state court and sentenced to life terms. They have appealed their state convictions. Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's father, said the family will demand the men serve the maximum in state prison on the federal charges.

The McMichaels had earlier offered to plead guilty in exchange for serving 30 years in federal prison, which is considered safer and generally has more amenities. In court documents filed recently, Gregory McMichaels asks to serve 20 years in federal prison. "They didn't give my son a chance, so why should we give them a chance to live in comfort?" Marcus Arbery told Reuters.

Arbery was out for an afternoon jog through Satilla Shores, near Brunswick, on Feb. 23, 2020 when the three defendants chased him and the younger McMichael shot him. The McMichaels say they believed that Arbery appeared suspicious, speaking of a series of neighborhood break-ins. Bryan's lawyer said his client joined the pursuit assuming the man the McMichaels were chasing had "done something wrong."

Trial testimony revealed there had been no burglaries, but thefts from unlocked cars. Prosecutors presented testimony from 20 witnesses and other evidence the three men had long histories of uttering racist slurs and statements. It was not clear whether the judge would pronounce sentences from the bench Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022