Ahmaud Arbery killers could face life in prison for federal hate-crimes charges

Ahmaud Arbery's family will ask a judge to hand down life terms for the three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering the young Black man as he jogged in a suburban Georgia community.

Back-to-back sentencing hearings are scheduled on Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, for Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. All three were found guilty in February of the hate crime of violating Arbery's civil rights by attacking him because of his race and of attempted kidnapping, capping a high-profile trial that probed issues of vigilantism and racist violence in America.

The McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge with which Bryan was not charged. The hate crime, the most serious, carries a maximum life penalty. The three men were convicted last year of murder and other crimes in state court and sentenced to life terms. They have appealed their state convictions. Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's father, said the family will demand the men serve the maximum in state prison on the federal charges.

The McMichaels had earlier offered to plead guilty in exchange for serving 30 years in federal prison, which is considered safer and generally has more amenities. In court documents filed recently, Gregory McMichaels asks to serve 20 years in federal prison. "They didn't give my son a chance, so why should we give them a chance to live in comfort?" Marcus Arbery told Reuters.

Arbery was out for an afternoon jog through Satilla Shores, near Brunswick, on Feb. 23, 2020 when the three defendants chased him and the younger McMichael shot him. The McMichaels say they believed that Arbery appeared suspicious, speaking of a series of neighborhood break-ins. Bryan's lawyer said his client joined the pursuit assuming the man the McMichaels were chasing had "done something wrong."

Trial testimony revealed there had been no burglaries, but thefts from unlocked cars. Prosecutors presented testimony from 20 witnesses and other evidence the three men had long histories of uttering racist slurs and statements. It was not clear whether the judge would pronounce sentences from the bench Monday.

