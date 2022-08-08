DCW notice to Delhi Police, DTC after woman bus marshal attempts suicide following sexual harassment

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to the city police and the Delhi Transport Corporation, claiming that a woman bus marshal allegedly attempted suicide after facing sexual harassment at work.

The police, however, said the woman had earlier informed them that she did not want legal action against the accused since he had apologised. The concerned police station had also not received any call regarding her attempted suicide, they said.

The 23-year-old woman was deployed as a bus marshal in DTC at Subhash Place depot on May 20. The woman told the DCW that a bus conductor allegedly started forcing her for sexual favours and also took Rs 25,000 for her transfer out of the depot, the panel said. ''Despite complaints to the depot's higher officials, no action was taken. Subsequently, the depot manager and other staff, including some bus driver and conductor, started harassing her,'' the panel claimed. She approached the Delhi Police against the staff and a complaint was registered at Keshavpuram police station. However, the depot manager and other staff forced her to compromise in the matter, the panel claimed. The police said on July 17, they had received a PCR call at Keshavpuram police station by a woman who informed them about abuse and physical assault by her colleague at Subhash Place Bus Depot (Wazirpur Bus depot).

The woman alleged that a colleague had abused and physically assaulted her, a senior police officer said. The woman told police that she had an argument with the accused, over placement of their duties and he had abused her and pushed her, the officer said. The complainant, however, gave in writing that she does not want any legal action against the accused since he had apologised and she had not suffered injuries, police said.

In her complaint to the DCW, the woman claimed that on July 20, she was terminated from duty but she approached the SDM concerned, who sent her to join the depot again. However, the depot manager and other staff refused to let her resume work and asked her to withdraw her complaints, the panel claimed. The woman claimed that she lodged a complaint at Keshavpuram police station on July 23, but no FIR was registered. She also stated that she approached higher officials of DTC, but no action was taken. On August 5, she allegedly attempted suicide, the panel said.

''The Commission has taken this matter seriously and has issued notices to Delhi Police and DTC seeking an action taken report in the matter,'' the panel said. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter and provide details of accused arrested. The DCW has asked DTC whether the matter was referred to Internal Complaints Committee under the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''No call and complaint regarding suicide attempt made by the victim was received in Keshavpuram police station.'' The police said further legal action will be taken based on her statement.

