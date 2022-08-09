Left Menu

Palestinian official assassinated in Lebanon -security sources

A Palestinian security official was shot dead late on Monday in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon, three Palestinian security officials said, just hours after a truce between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-08-2022 01:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Palestinian security official was shot dead late on Monday in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon, three Palestinian security officials said, just hours after a truce between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Said Alaadin was shot in the head by unknown assailants and later died of his wounds, the sources told Reuters.

Alaadin led security coordination among various Palestinian factions in Ain el-Hilweh, one of a dozen Palestinian camps in Lebanon that fall outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services. The camp has seen intermittent clashes in recent years between the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against Sunni Islamist factions.

