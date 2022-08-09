PARTY POSITIONS IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY

Total Strength - 243 Effective Strength - 242 (1 RJD member disqualified) Majority - 122 Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) :- JD(U) - 46 (45 party MLAs, 1 Independent) RJD - 79 Congress - 19 CPI(ML) - 12 CPI - 02 CPI(M) - 02 HAM - 04 --------- TOTAL - 164 BJP - 77 AIMIM - 01 PTI NACSOM SOM

