PARTY POSITIONS IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY
PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-08-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Total Strength - 243 Effective Strength - 242 (1 RJD member disqualified) Majority - 122 Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) :- JD(U) - 46 (45 party MLAs, 1 Independent) RJD - 79 Congress - 19 CPI(ML) - 12 CPI - 02 CPI(M) - 02 HAM - 04 --------- TOTAL - 164 BJP - 77 AIMIM - 01 PTI NACSOM SOM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grand Alliance
- Mahagathbandhan
- Congress
- TOTAL
Advertisement