Left Menu

Ukraine is not taking responsibility for Crimea explosions - Zelenskiy aide

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 03:32 IST
Ukraine is not taking responsibility for Crimea explosions - Zelenskiy aide

Ukraine is not taking responsibility for explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, suggesting partisans might have been involved.

Mykhailo Podolyak, asked by the Dozhd online television channel whether Kyiv was taking responsibility, replied: "Of course not. What do we have to do with this?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs; Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to allow new injection method for monkeypox vaccine - NYT; Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration to allow new injection method for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022